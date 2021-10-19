JCCF launches legal challenge against Ontario vaccine passport mandate

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has filed a constitutional challenge against Ontario’s vaccine passport mandate in Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice.

The legal challenge is brought on behalf of eight Ontario citizens who are facing injustices at the hands of the Ontario government, simply for exercising their Charter rights and freedoms by choosing not to take one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Below are four examples from among the eight applicants taking part in the JCCF's constitutional challenge:

Sarah Lamb is from Kitchener. She suffered serious adverse effects from the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and has decided against a second dose. Lamb has been unable to obtain an exemption to the vaccine passport. The Ontario government has stated that exemptions to the vaccine passport would only be accepted in extremely limited cases.

Sarah Harjee is an expectant mother with degrees in nursing and public health. Harjee is concerned about possible adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccine on herself and her unborn child, and as such she has chosen to not take the vaccine.

Evan Kraayenbrink is a paramedic who has decided he will wait for further data on the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to deciding whether to be injected with it. Mr. Kraayenbrink also has religious beliefs about being ultimately accountable to God for what he allows to be done to his body.

Sam Sabourin is a 29-year-old gym owner in Ottawa. Mr. Sabourin exercises his Charter right to bodily autonomy by not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and also refuses to deny patrons entry to his gym based on vaccination status. He welcomes all without discrimination.

All applicants taking part in the challenge have concerns about the government compelling vaccination as a condition of them being allowed to simply live their daily lives.

“The Supreme Court of Canada has found that the Charter protects the right to bodily autonomy and informed consent, this is the law, and it is indisputable,” said Jorge Pineda, staff lawyer at the JCCF. “The vaccine passport is a brazen attempt to subvert the Charter and to render its protections meaningless.”

“The Ontario vaccine passport itself is an instrument of coercion that pressures individuals to submit to a medical intervention, contrary to their will and their own best judgment,” added Pineda. “Not only is this ethically wrong, it is also illegal. When we get before the Court, we will be urging that they see these vaccine mandates for what they really do — which is take away the long-standing rights of citizens to make informed decisions about their own medical care.”

You can read the full constitutional challenge from the JCCF here.

