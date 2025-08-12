JCCF threatens legal action over N.B.'s blanket ban on crown land access

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has issued a legal warning to New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt and Natural Resources Minister John Herron, demanding they scrap what it calls an “overbroad” and “grossly disproportionate” ban on public access to Crown land.

The Holt government’s province-wide order—justified as a wildfire prevention measure—blocks even harmless activities like hiking, fishing, cycling, and dog walking.

“Walking through the woods and fishing do not pose a risk of starting fires,” wrote JCCF lawyer Allison Pejovic, accusing the province of trampling Canadians’ section 7 Charter rights to liberty. “Punishing Canadians by restricting their freedom to roam and enjoy nature is not rationally connected to preventing forest fires.”

The JCCF says targeted measures—such as banning smoking and campfires, increasing patrols, and improving forest management—would tackle legitimate fire risks without gutting personal freedoms.

The letter warns the Province will face a constitutional challenge if it refuses to roll back the restrictions, accusing Holt’s government of treating citizens “as the problem” instead of focusing on actual fire hazards.