Jen Psaki avoids question on inclusion of biological men in women’s sports

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has defended the inclusion of transgendered athletes in women’s sports, whose presence has threatened the integrity of the competitive nature of sports leagues.

One of President Joe Biden’s first executive orders was to open up women’s sports to biological men who identify as transgender women. “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports,” Biden wrote in his order. Schools that defy the president’s order will lose federal assistance.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Psaki was asked for comment on the inclusion of transgender athletes in high school and college sports, who compete for scholarships typically exclusive to female students, reports Breitbart.

“The president’s belief is that trans rights are human rights, and that’s why he signed that executive order,” Psaki said, deferring further questions about school sports to the institutions of education themselves.

“In terms of the determinations by universities and colleges, I would certainly defer to them,” she said.

Abigail Shrier, the author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters has stated that the Biden order “unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports.”

“Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc.,” she said. “A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.”