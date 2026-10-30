Jewish Montrealers tell Rebel News why they are leaving Canada

Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News reporter Drew Sylver spoke with Jewish Montrealers about life in the city since the Oct. 7 massacre, and about whether they see a future for their families in Canada.

Drew talked with people near Concordia University and McGill University, and along downtown routes where pro-Hamas demonstrators have become a regular sight, to hear how they have been affected.

Some of the people he interviewed told him they have thought about leaving the country. The report also touches on an Oklahoma Christian group that has lobbied U.S. President Donald Trump to take in Jews from Canada as refugees.