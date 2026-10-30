Jewish Montrealers tell Rebel News why they are leaving Canada

Rebel News’ Drew Sylver took to the streets of Montreal to ask Jewish residents whether they still feel safe in Canada, and whether they plan to stay.

Drew Sylver
  |   October 30, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News reporter Drew Sylver spoke with Jewish Montrealers about life in the city since the Oct. 7 massacre, and about whether they see a future for their families in Canada.

Drew talked with people near Concordia University and McGill University, and along downtown routes where pro-Hamas demonstrators have become a regular sight, to hear how they have been affected.

Some of the people he interviewed told him they have thought about leaving the country. The report also touches on an Oklahoma Christian group that has lobbied U.S. President Donald Trump to take in Jews from Canada as refugees.

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Drew Sylver

Drew Sylver is a Concordia University student who isn't afraid to say what everyone else is thinking. From the student union to social media, he defends the Judeo-Christian values that built Western civilization and exposes campus radicalism from the inside. A recipient of the Student Journalism Award from the Democracy Fund and the Independent Press Gallery, Drew is here to bring you the truth, whether you like it or not.

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