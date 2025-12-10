Jewish residents fearful after mezuzahs stolen from seniors' complex

Toronto officials continue to ignore the city’s growing antisemitism problem, even when the victims are some of our most vulnerable residents.

Last Sunday, Jewish residents of 6250 Bathurst Street, a seniors’ building operated by the Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC), discovered that the mezuzahs attached to their doorways had been torn down and stolen.

A mezuzah is a small sacred scroll inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah and affixed to the doorpost of a Jewish home. Toronto police confirmed that the Hate Crime Unit is investigating the thefts as a suspected hate-motivated crime.

Mayor Olivia Chow was quick to condemn the incident on X in a post that permitted replies only from accounts she mentioned:

This is an outrageous and vile act of antisemitism. This is a public supportive housing building for seniors. They deserve to live in peace without fear of being targeted for being Jewish. I will be reaching out to TSCH leadership to investigate this how this could happen. Jewish Torontonians deserve to live in peace and safety. Thank you Councillor Pasternak for connecting residents to the police who are investigating.

But it was not Toronto officials or the TSHC who stood with the frightened residents. It was the Jewish community.

Volunteers from the Jewish Russian Community Centre, Unapologetically Jewish and the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation mobilized immediately, arriving with replacement mezuzahs and going door to door to ensure that every senior who wanted one had it replaced. Some residents declined out of fear — fear of looking Jewish in their own homes in Toronto in 2025.

That fear is far from unsubstantiated.

For over two years dueling demonstrators have gathered at the predominantly Jewish north Toronto intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard. When the Israel/Gaza war recently came to an end, the pro-Israel side stopped demonstrating. Alas, the Hamasholes continue to show up — But why?… pic.twitter.com/8keUB6tFSq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2025

It comes after city leadership has spent years downplaying the rise of anti-Jewish hatred in Toronto. This incident occurred in the very heart of Toronto’s Jewish community — the same stretch of Bathurst Street where anti-Israel protesters have marched, shouted and harassed local residents every single Sunday for more than a year.

So, when mezuzahs are ripped from seniors’ doorways, in the very same neighbourhood as these protests, and the mayor responds with platitudes instead of action, it comes as no surprise that our most vulnerable Jewish residents are afraid to look visibly Jewish in their own homes.

Until officials confront the rising antisemitism problem with more than a post on X with limited replies, it will be the community forced to defend itself, again and again.