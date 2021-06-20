Jim Jefferies finally STRIKES BACK at Avi Yemini after years in hiding

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

In early 2019 I exposed Jim Jefferies for fake news when I secretly recorded our interview that he then deceptively edited to suit his agenda.

When I showed the world what he had done, instead of removing the defamatory segment and apologising for his disgusting behaviour, he hid like the absolute coward he is.

WATCH THE ORIGINAL REPORT:

Jim went as far as banning anyone from his social media pages who dared bring it up.

Then, he ran away and never mentioned my name again.... until now.

It turns out that I've been living rent-free in his head for the past two and a half years. But in typical Jim Jefferies style, he's taken a shot at me and distorted the truth AGAIN from the comfort and refuge of his private studio and not to my face.

Watch me tear apart his laughable claims, try to enjoy the takedown as much as I enjoyed creating it, and then SHARE the heck out of it to remind the world what lying coward Jim Jefferies really is.