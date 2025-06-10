Join the Resistance in Red Deer this Saturday, June 14!
Stand shoulder to shoulder with freedom fighters, fearless thinkers, and Western patriots ready to push back against Ottawa’s overreach.
You’re invited to Rebel News LIVE! in Red Deer, Alberta on Saturday, June 14!
Western Canada is under siege — but we’re done getting screwed. From crushing federal regulations to the war on our energy industry, from speech policing to the slow death of provincial autonomy, the Liberals in Ottawa aren’t listening — and they haven’t listened in a very long time.
And on Saturday, June 14, Rebel News is taking the fight to Red Deer.
Join Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, trucker lawyer Keith Wilson, activist David Parker, CounterSignal’s Keean and Becca, independent conservative MLA from B.C. Dallas Brodie, the Western Standard’s Derek Fildebrandt, and many more for a full day of hard-hitting panels, keynote speeches, and no-holds-barred debates on the future of the West.
Whether you care about property rights, taxation, free speech, or Western independence, this is where real solutions will be forged and grassroots movements will be built.
Tickets include breakfast, lunch, and access to every session. VIP tickets include front-row seating and an exclusive dinner with your favourite Rebel News insiders.
It’s all happening at the Red Deer Curling Centre on June 14. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.
Don’t miss your chance to meet the people who are done waiting for change — and who are ready for something different, whatever that might look like.
Get your tickets now before they sell out.
The West has had enough — and it’s time to stand up and be heard.
Ticket Options
General Admission Ticket:
- Parking
- Full access to all the daytime sessions
- Breakfast and lunch
VIP Admission Ticket:
- Everything included in General Admission
- Reserved, front-row seating at all sessions
- Exclusive access to the evening VIP Dinner with Rebel News leadership and special guests
Tickets are limited. Don’t wait — this event will sell out!
Details
June 14, 2025 at 8:00am
Red Deer Curling Center
4725 43 St
Red Deer, AB T4N 6Z3
Canada
