JUDGEMENT DAY: I am in the Ottawa Courthouse for Tamara Lich’s verdict

I’m sitting in Courtroom Five of the Ottawa Courthouse. A few feet away from me is Tamara Lich, and her co-accused Chris Barber. They have been on trial for “mischief” — that’s what the government has called the trucker convoy.

But it’s turned into the longest-running mischief trial in Canadian history. The process has become the punishment.

Tamara Lich was the positive, peaceful, loving face of the convoy. She personified its spirit — a place of bouncy castles and hot-tubs, of people singing O Canada and waving the flag. She set the mood and spirit for the most important peaceful civil liberties protest in Canadian history.

What a contrast to Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland — scowling, denouncing, sending in riot police, and seizing bank accounts.

That’s why they had to prosecute her: they had to knock her down a peg. They know that if she is convicted of a crime, the entire convoy would be besmirched.

But I know that the reverse is true: if Tamara Lich is acquitted today, that will vindicate everything the convoy did, and put the government in its place.

I’m going to be live-tweeting the results today — the ruling is expected to be over 100 pages long, and the judge intends to read most of it out loud.

Follow along on my Twitter account, and I’ll also make occasional video updates during breaks. And: if you’re able to, please help chip in to cover Tamara Lich’s legal fees.

The Democracy Fund has been paying the enormous bills of Tamara’s top-flight lawyers. If you can help, please click here, or go to www.HelpTamara.com. The Democracy Fund is a charity, so you’ll get a charitable tax receipt for your gift.

The government has spent more than $10 million in their witch-hunt, between the police and the prosecution. We’ve got to help Tamara fight back.

Thanks for your support — and please follow my live-tweeting throughout the day!