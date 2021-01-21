BREAKING: Julie Payette steps down as Governor General: Report shows toxic work environment

Governor General Julie Payette and her secretary, Assunta Di Lorenzo, are stepping down after the release of an independent workplace review showed that the two were responsible for creating a toxic work environment.

In September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would not replace the “excellent” Payette after it was revealed she spent $250,000 on enhanced privacy at her Rideau Hall residence.

Earlier this year, we reported that half of the employees of the Governor General have experienced workplace humiliation.

BREAKING: Julie Payette steps down as Governor General: Report shows toxic work environmenthttps://t.co/920wVdUDES — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 21, 2021

Staff at Rideau Hall reported an increase in being excluded or ignored in 2019, up to 40 per cent from 30 per cent in 2018. Staff reporting humiliation was at 50 per cent in 2019, up from 36 per cent in 2018.