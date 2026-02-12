Juno News reporter describes finding identity of B.C. transgender mass shooter

On Wednesday's live stream, Juno News' Manager Editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa joined the show to discuss the shocking mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. on Tuesday that left nine people dead and over two dozen injured.

Dzsurdzsa described how he contacted the shooter's uncle to confirm his identity as Jesse Strang after authorities remained quiet about potential suspects. The gunman was also known to use the last name Van Rootselaar.

"The police were pretty tight-lipped about the identity of the suspect. One name, Jesse Strang, which seemed to be the most plausible match because locals identified one of the victims, Jennifer Strang, as one of the deceased discovered at the residence in Tumbler Ridge," he said.

"Now it was based on that information circulating around that I reached out to relatives, close family relatives, of Jesse. I reached out to his grandparents, aunts, and uncles. And it was his uncle, Russel, who pretty much almost immediately responded to me," Dzsurdzsa continued.

"And I asked him some pretty straight forward questions because I was really out to just verify the information we were seeing. The first question I asked Russel was 'is Jesse the shooter?' Russel said 'yes,' and I sought to verify 'are you Jennifer Strang's brother and are you Jesse's uncle?' And he said 'yes.'"

Strang killed two family members at a private residence before entering Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 p.m. local time. He fired indiscriminately, killing seven more inside the school.

Total fatalities reached 9, with 27 people injured and transported to hospitals. The incident is one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings.