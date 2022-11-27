CRINGE: Trudeau appears on Canada's Drag Race, says society needs to 'move beyond tolerate'

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared on an episode of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World on Friday to offer words of support to the contestants, becoming the first world leader to appear on a drag TV show.

PM Trudeau features on Canada's Drag Race and says that society needs to "move beyond 'tolerate,' and start embracing, and loving, and accepting."



The episode aired while he was forced to testify on why he used Martial Law to clear peaceful protesters against him. pic.twitter.com/HHyVJqKX3k — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 26, 2022

The popular series, which first began with RuPaul’s Drag Race, has spun off to over a dozen other shows worldwide including in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Sweden — and is part of a growing trend of drag queen acceptance, which sees men dressed up in garish displays pretending to be women. 'Drag queen story hours,' which involve drag queens reading to children in public libraries, have become increasingly controversial over the past few months.

The contestants were shocked to see Trudeau and applauded his 'allyship,' including his previous participation in Canadian pride parades. Trudeau told the contestants that "it has been an incredible pleasure to be part of fighting the good fight on the right side."

The same day that Trudeau's pre-taped appearance aired, the prime minister was testifying at the Public Order Emergency Commission about his use of the Emergencies Act to use state violence to crush the peaceful trucker protests last winter. You can watch his full testimony here.