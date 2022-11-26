WATCH: Justin Trudeau's full Emergencies Act testimony

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On November 25, 2022, the final day of the Emergencies Act inquiry, Justin Trudeau took the stand.

The Canadian Prime Minister had to answer for his use of the Emergencies Act, which use is reserved for national emergencies such as war, on the Trucker Convoy peaceful protests that happened in Ottawa in February 2022.

Trudeau addressed allegations the Emergencies Act was invoked for a political purpose. "My motivation was entirely about ensuring the safety of Canadians," he said.

He also admitted to not reading a nearly fully redacted police planning document that he said "wasn't much of a plan" 10 seconds earlier.

You can watch the full testimony above.