Justin Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act against peaceful truckers' rebellion

“The truckers have not engaged in serious violence. They've engaged in no violence.”

  • By Rebel News
  • February 15, 2022

Last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show was filmed last night, right after Justin Trudeau announced the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“The truckers have not engaged in serious violence. They've engaged in no violence. There is no violent revolution, there's no foreign espionage. The only foreign element is some Americans thought: here's a few bucks for the truckers but the money was not covert, it was to help with gas money and food.”

Justin Trudeau Canada Convoy Reports
