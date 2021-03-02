Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has a new job as a Fox News contributor.

The network announced on Tuesday that the former press secretary will now be joining Fox, where she’s expected to make regular appearances. McEnany was President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary from April 2020 until the end of his term in office. Before her time as Press Secretary, McEnany worked as the Trump campaign's spokeswoman.

The announcement was delivered by Fox News host Harris Faulkner who said, “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family. We will be seeing much more of her.”

McEnany obtained her position despite the efforts of supporters of President Joe Biden to blacklist her and other Trump administration officials from all future employment. Most notably, the cancel campaign was led by the now-disgraced Lincoln Project, which faces allegations that the organization harboured an alleged child sexual predator, John Weaver, despite knowledge of his twisted proclivities.

“Joseph R. Biden supporters are advocating a reign of shunning and purging President Trump’s supporters in Washington,” the Washington Examiner reported. “As the presumptive president-elect struck a unity theme during his Saturday night speech, some backers espoused another idea: Dox and cancel Trump world.”

An effort called the Trump Accountability Project, which has since shuttered, set up a database of all former Trump administration employees as well as the former president’s supporters, with the focus on blocking them from future employment or to get them fired from their current positions.

In addition to these efforts, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has supported efforts to create an anti-Trump archive and to blacklist former administration employees.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” AOC posted on Twitter. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

McEnany was widely liked by the conservative base for her attention to detail and for her preparation. She could always be spotted sporting a binder full of facts for her daily press briefings, in great contrast to current Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki who is often unprepared and has become infamous for telling members of the press her intentions to “circle back.”

To date, Psaki has failed to circle back on pressing questions that continue to mount over Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis on the southern border, as well as his warmongering expeditions in the Middle East.