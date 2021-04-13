Keean Bexte says Farewell to Rebel News

After three years at Rebel News, I am departing the company to begin my own venture at TheCounterSignal.com.

While I may return from time to time to work on individual journalistic projects, the majority of my time will be spent recording and producing a Canadian-focused conservative podcast.

I would like to thank my viewers, supporters and even my haters, for so diligently sharing and appreciating the content that I produced over the years with Rebel News.

It has been a delight working with this team over the years, and I know Rebel will continue sharing the other side of the story without me.