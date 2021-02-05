Keean Bexte subpoenaed (and it's a good thing)

I have been subpoenaed by the police.

It’s not what you think — this is actually a good thing. It has been a long time coming, but justice is about to be served on the Langley Predator, Jonathan Yaniv. You may recall when the violent criminal assaulted me outside of the Surrey courthouse, when I was doing my job covering his trial.

The violent assault was captured by my camera, and by a courthouse camera. The case sat in the hands of the RCMP for months, but once it was handed to Crown prosecutors in Surrey, the ball really got rolling.

As the primary witness to the assault charge standing against Yaniv, the Crown is has subpoenaed me and ordered me to come to Vancouver.

I will attend court and testify to the best of my ability, to ensure that justice is done on the menace, Jonathan Yaniv.

This is Yaniv’s third criminal charge. He has been found guilty of two charges of possessing a prohibited weapon.

Rebel News is suing Yaniv in civil court for assaulting two of our journalists, David Menzies and myself.