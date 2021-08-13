Kelowna's First United Church suffers “accidental” minor structure fire
- By Rebel News
- |
- August 13, 2021
- By Drea Humphrey
PETITION: Save Our Churches
Justin Trudeau, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair must recognize the burning of churches as acts of hate and terrorism, work forcefully to end them, and provide safety for Christians and their places of worship.
16,693 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
The First United Church in Kelowna suffered a minor structure fire early on Friday morning.
According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the door to the church on the 700 block of Bernard Avenue suffered “moderate damage” and there was “smoke migration into the structure.” The fire was extinguished at approximately 1:00 a.m. local time.
Fire crews are calling the blaze accidental.
- By Drea Humphrey
PETITION: Save Our Churches
Justin Trudeau, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair must recognize the burning of churches as acts of hate and terrorism, work forcefully to end them, and provide safety for Christians and their places of worship.
16,693 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
- By Drea Humphrey
PETITION: Save Our Churches
Justin Trudeau, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair must recognize the burning of churches as acts of hate and terrorism, work forcefully to end them, and provide safety for Christians and their places of worship.
16,693 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
- By Drea Humphrey
PETITION: Save Our Churches
16,693 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.