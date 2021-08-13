Kelowna's First United Church suffers “accidental” minor structure fire

  • By Rebel News
  • August 13, 2021
Kelowna's First United Church suffers “accidental” minor structure fire
Google Maps
Remove Ads

The First United Church in Kelowna suffered a minor structure fire early on Friday morning.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the door to the church on the 700 block of Bernard Avenue suffered “moderate damage” and there was “smoke migration into the structure.” The fire was extinguished at approximately 1:00 a.m. local time.

Fire crews are calling the blaze accidental.

British Columbia Church Arson & Vandalism
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Save Our Churches
  • By Drea Humphrey

PETITION: Save Our Churches

16,693 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.