'Kids in Crisis' event sees activists raise alarm over harmful gender ideology

Despite reversals on policy in many countries, the madness of gender transitions is continuing to occur in Canada. But a group of experts and individuals with first-hand experience sounded the alarm at an Ottawa press conference on Tuesday.

The event was organized by Canadian Armed Forces veteran Jeff Evely and highlighted the growing concerns around radical gender ideology.

As detailed by my colleague Tamara Ugolini in a recent report, Evely returned from an overseas deployment to discover his then 16-year-old daughter was receiving treatment at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Alongside Evely, the “Mayday: Kids in Crisis” press conference included:

Scott Nugent , a biological female who transitioned to become a trans man who now warns about the dangers of gender transitions

, a biological female who transitioned to become a trans man who now warns about the dangers of gender transitions Mia Hughes , senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute

, senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute Dr. Ann Gillies , a trauma specialist

, a trauma specialist Barry Neufeld , a former British Columbia school board trustee who was fined $750,000 by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for speaking out about the issue

, a former British Columbia school board trustee who was fined $750,000 by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for speaking out about the issue Kellie-Lynn Pirie , a detransitioner and founder of the Detrans Alliance Canada

, a detransitioner and founder of the Detrans Alliance Canada Faith Groleau , a detransitioner who is now an activist opposing gender ideology

, a detransitioner who is now an activist opposing gender ideology Chris Fleury, a lawyer and advocate for Charter rights

“Here in Canada, it's full speed ahead” with gender transitions, even though other countries like Sweden, and the United Kingdom have begun reversing their former radical policies, Nugent said.

Criticism from those with first-hand experience with transgender ideology “hits a little bit harder than if an evangelical,” the activist added.

“I've been seeing some cracks forming in this narrative around gender ideology for the last several months,” said organizer Evely, noting the ideology has been under more scrutiny following the heinous mass shooting by alleged shooter, Jesse Strang.

Evely also pointed to a story from fellow speaker Mia Hughes, who covered important research published in Finland that found gender treatments were actually linked to worsening mental health issues.

“Any time you try to take this on, you get called a bigot; you get called a homophobe,” the organizer said, explaining why it was important to include voices like Nugent, Kellie-Lynn Pirie, and Faith Groleau who have personal experiences with gender transitions and can provide unique insights.

“My biggest crime is that I say there's only two genders,” said former school board trustee Barry Neufeld. “They say that I'm denying the existence of all the other genders, and that's existential denialism which is their definition of hate — it doesn't make sense.”

Dr. Ann Gillies shared that a significant number of those who gender transition — ranging from 15% to as high as 70%, depending on the study — had been diagnosed with autism, and warned that vulnerable children are being preyed on by a system that is more concerned with making money than their well-being.