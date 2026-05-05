King Charles dials back climate alarmism during U.S. visit

King Charles paid a visit to the United States last week, where he delivered a historic speech to Congress and met with President Donald Trump.

During a portion of his speech, the King highlighted issues surrounding climate change — a longstanding personal cause, and a subtle jab at President Trump, who is publicly critical of climate alarmism.

The founder of Climate Depot, Marc Morano, joined The Ezra Levant Show on Monday to discuss King Charle's decision to rebuke one of the pillars of President Trump's ideology.

“Beginning in 2007, he got really active” in the environmentalism movement, Marc said, likening King Charles's rhetoric to that of former U.S. vice-president Al Gore, whose movie An Inconvenient Truth was popular around the same time.

At that time, the King started pushing “climate tipping points,” Marc explained. “He made it his number one issue outside of the Royal family,” something he promoted around the world while investing in start-up green technology firms.

“He was essentially a wealthier version of Greta Thunberg, with the British Crown behind him looking more respectable, but he delivered the same climate drivel wherever he went for decades.”

Ezra remarked that given the King's status, one would think “he's going to make an impact” when he discusses these issues. But did anyone really listen, he wondered.

“He seemed to be a true believer,” responded Marc, noting the King obviously wasn't receiving funding from foreign entities. “He was looking for ideological relevance; he was looking for his place in society,” he continued, describing climate issues as “the ultimate virtue signal for King Charles.”

To the Charle's credit, he's been more “restrained” in his comments since becoming King, Marc added. His previous comments on the topic were “laughable,” but during this visit he was “very well received” by Americans.

“It's easy to tuck away your environmental/climate alarmism when you deliver it with a jovial sense and when you deliver it with a British accent,” he said. “He was suave enough and delicate enough to shift his sillier rhetoric when he was prince trying to get attention.”

“Give the guy marks for that,” replied Ezra. “I hope that he puts aside some of the more exuberant statements of his youth.”