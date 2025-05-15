BREAKING: Kootenay Council Wrangles Stay of Execution for 400 Healthy Ostriches

Regional District of Central Kootenay has passed a motion blocking the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) from dumping hundreds of ostrich carcasses into the local landfill — unless the agency can prove the birds are actually infected with avian flu.

This comes as tensions escalate at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., where 400 healthy ostriches remain under threat of slaughter by federal order. The CFIA claims two birds tested positive months ago for H5N1 based on PCR results — but the farm’s owners, Karen and Dave, say the rest of their flock has developed natural immunity and may never have been sick with H5N1 in the first place.

Now, over 100 peaceful protesters — calling themselves the “Ostrich Protectors” — have assembled at the farm, refusing to stand by while Ottawa greenlights the cull. The gathering follows a court decision siding with the CFIA, giving the agency legal clearance to proceed with the slaughter.

But locals, the local government and liberty-minded Canadians are saying not so fast.

While the council vote doesn’t stop the cull outright, it prevents the CFIA from dumping carcasses in the regional landfill unless proper testing is conducted—a significant roadblock for federal plans.

"The RDCK Board passed a motion that the CFIA will need to provide proof they’re infected.

The Ostriches won’t be accepted at the landfill without proof they're infected, and results published for the public.”

These birds aren’t food—they’re the future of flu research. In partnership with Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan, scientists have been extracting powerful antibodies from ostrich eggs to develop natural treatments for avian flu.

Rebel News’ Drea Humphrey is on the ground in Edgewood covering the standoff, speaking with the family, the protesters, and local officials. Stay tuned for her full, unfiltered report from the front lines of this growing national scandal.

For more visit SaveTheOstriches.com and follow @DreaHumphrey on X for live breaking updates. This story continues to develop.