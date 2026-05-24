KPMG fires Islamist employee who said she was 'so proud' of October 7 attackers

Not again!

Yet another online Islamist bozo eruption has taken place at yet another major Canadian corporation.

Astute viewers will likely recall previous Islamist haters taking to social media and openly advocating for genocide and embracing terrorism. They just can’t help themselves; such is their visceral hatred.

With help from our friends at Leviathan, we have chronicled a litany of these haters working for companies like the Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, Air Canada, Allstate Insurance… The list goes on.

Thankfully, it almost always ends tragically for these Islamist haters: namely, receiving a pink slip.

Goodbye. And good riddance.

In most cases, what makes these hate-fests so egregious is the complete lack of due diligence by the corporation itself. It’s as though these companies are holding their collective noses and hoping that nobody notices.

That’s a great strategy – until somebody does notice.

In any event, our latest Islamist bozo is a lovely lady by the name of Zeina Agha. She served as the Toronto-based Talent Attraction Manager for KPMG.

With Agha in charge of attracting talent to this global accounting firm, clients and investors should rest assured that she offers unconditional support for the foreign designated terror entity Hamas.

Indeed, Agha was quick to take to social media on October 7, 2023, after the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, to show her support for the attack. She stated: “I’m so proud of my people.”

This was set against the backdrop of horrified Israeli concertgoers running away from the Nova Music Festival as they were massacred by Hamas terrorists.

But Agha loved this slaughter so much she actually opined that “today feels like Eid” (the celebration to end Ramadan in the Muslim faith).

While glorifying the terrorist attack, Agha simultaneously denied that it even happened, later stating: “Israel killed its own people on October 7th.”

Really?

She further stated that there’s “zero proof” of “every lie” that occurred on that day, including the raping of Israeli women. However, these atrocities were captured on video by the very terrorists who carried out these vile acts.

Agha also celebrated Tel Aviv civilian buildings getting hit by Iranian missiles, writing, in block caps no less: “TEL AVIV IS GETTING LIT UP HAHAHAHAHA!!! LONG LIVE THE RESISTANCE.”

Naturally, Agha refers to Hamas terrorists as “brave resistance fighters,” Yahya Sinwar as a “legendary man,” and Mohammed Deif as “the great leader.”

Agha went on to dehumanize Israelis, stating they are “Nazis” who are “no different than Hitler” while telling them on social media she hopes they die “a more painful death than hell itself.”

We sent out a request for comment to KPMG’s media relations department. Here were our queries:

Is KPMG aware of Ms. Agha’s statements? Do her statements violate KPMG’s code of conduct? What does KPMG have to say about those people who are alarmed by Ms. Agha’s statements? Can you kindly pass along my contact information to Ms. Agha so I can get her side of the story?

And the response, despite follow-up emails and phone calls to KPMG’s media relations department? Radio silence.

It’s shocking, really. A media relations specialist has but one job to do: relate to the media. At KPMG, the flacks can’t even be bothered to do that – not even when the company is grappling with a PR scandal.

However, you’d be wrong to think KPMG didn’t do anything about their Islamist problem. Two sources recently informed us that Agha was shown the door. And when we called the KMPG receptionist the other day, we were told no such person was on staff. Apparently, KPMG did the right thing for the wrong reason.

So, another one bites the dust.

Alas, Agha won’t be the last hater to embrace such a career-limiting move. We guarantee (unfortunately) there will be more to come.

Stay tuned.