WATCH: Labor's social cohesion SCAM caught out funding extremism

Over $16.8 million of taxpayer money has been spent since October 7th, purportedly to combat racism and misinformation through the government’s so-called social cohesion grants.

Yet, surprise, surprise, much of that funding is going to Islamist organisations that are doing the exact opposite — undermining social cohesion and promoting extremism. This is an outrage, and the mainstream media has been completely silent about it.

In a Senate committee hearing earlier this month, Victorian Senator James Paterson raised critical questions about the allocation of these grants. It’s astounding that the media, which should be asking these questions, hasn’t. The hearing revealed shocking details about the organisations benefiting from these grants, which are meant to foster social unity, but instead are perpetuating division.

According to the Department of Social Services, as of September 30, 2024, $16.84 million of the $25 million package allocated for social cohesion has already been spent. Another $5.6 million is under review. The funding was intended to tackle "racism," "Islamophobia," and "misinformation." Yet, despite these lofty goals, the government has given millions to groups that actively promote hate and extremism.

You can't make this up. Paterson put it bluntly: “If taxpayers’ money is going to groups promoting disharmony rather than unity, that’s a problem.” When he questioned whether any of these organisations had engaged in extreme rhetoric, the government’s response was less than reassuring. They stated that they perform due diligence checks, but the evidence tells a different story.

Take Sydney Community Connect Incorporated, for example. This group, which received $110,000 in social cohesion funding, has promoted extremist events featuring speakers like Sheikh Ibrahim Dadoun. Dadoun is infamous for praising the October 7th attacks, even calling it a "day of victory." Another controversial figure associated with Sydney Community Connect is Ahmad Basal, who has posted antisemitic content on his social media. Yet, this group is deemed deserving of taxpayer funds meant to promote unity.

The Lebanese Muslim Association, which received $1.65 million in March 2024, is another recipient of these grants. This group co-organised a rally in 2023 where Dadoun celebrated the anniversary of the October 7th attacks — a rally that the Prime Minister himself condemned. And yet, despite this, the Lebanese Muslim Association continues to receive funding.

When Paterson pressed the government on this, the response was weak. They merely stated that they had condemned such hateful rhetoric but continued funding these groups. It’s clear that the government’s actions do not align with their words.

This funding isn’t about promoting social cohesion — it’s about political strategy. The Labor government is playing both sides, handing money to extremists while publicly condemning their actions. If this was truly about unity, these groups would be cut off and held accountable for their divisive behaviour, not funded to spread hate.

Until they act to ensure taxpayer money is not spent on those inciting violence and division, Australians can expect more of the same — more extremism, more division, and a government that talks out of both sides of its mouth.

