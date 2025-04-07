Last year, a Liberal MP tried to destroy us. Today we’re fighting back.

Remember last year when Rebel News held a two-day conference in Toronto? Hundreds of people came, including many who drove for hours to be there. We teamed up with Rumble, the free speech competitor to YouTube, who brought some of their biggest content creators, including Donald Trump Jr.

It was a great event.

The crowd at Rumble Live in Toronto erupts in "Trump" chants after Donald Trump Jr. is asked about his father winning the 2024 US presidential election.



Ya'ara Saks and the Liberal Cancel Culture Crew

But that freedom conference almost didn’t happen, because the Liberal government tried to cancel it. You see, the conference venue was located at Downsview Park, which was a Canadian military base 30 years ago. So the underlying real estate is still the property of the government. And the Liberals — including the local MP, Ya’ara Saks — tried to use that fact to pressure the conference venue into ripping up their contract with us.

That’s illegal. That’s extortion.

We had a signed contract with the venue, and we paid the rent in advance. But at the last minute, the government threatened that venue operator, and demanded that we spend tens of thousands of dollars on unnecessary “security” fees, or they’d shut us down. They assumed we couldn’t pay it (and they were right). They were trying to induce a breach of contract. But they didn’t count on Rumble paying the bill and calling their bluff.

So at the last minute, the conference went ahead — and all Ya’ara Saks could do was rage against it on Twitter.

Our Proof And Our Lawsuit

Well, that was last spring. And we’ve spent months meticulously researching what the Liberals did behind the scenes. We’ve filed Access to Information requests and interviewed key people.

And earlier today, we filed a whopping $287,000 lawsuit against the government — including against Saks herself — for illegally interfering with our civil rights.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

In addition to Saks, we’ve found six different government officials who tried, illegally, to interfere with our conference. Like one who said, “we might attract an undesirable crowd.” Or Andrea Thompson, who said, “I suppose we can’t stop these undesirable events.” And Roxanne Krause, who said, “I love a new challenge.”

Thompson wrote, “I am wondering if you think there is any language within the lease agreement that would permit us to stop this event from happening.” She knew our conference was legal. She knew what she was trying to do was illegal. She didn’t care — she was going to find a way to stop us.

As you can see, we’ve got their emails, plotting to violate our civil rights. Imagine how brazen you have to be to put it in writing. I wonder how often they’ve done this to other people on their enemies list.

Help Cover Our Legal Costs

I know the government is going to hire the most expensive law firm in Canada to fight back — they always do.

But when you see the outrageous things these bullies actually put in writing, you’ll know we have a real chance to win, and to set a precedent for freedom for every Canadian.

It’s always an uphill battle suing the government. It’s truly a David v. Goliath moment. But we’ve beaten the government several times — even though they outspent us ten to one.

Imagine trying to ban a political conference just because we criticize the Liberals. That’s the definition of a police state. We’ve got to fight back — please click here or visit www.StopDeplatforming.com to help. (Thanks.)

What's In The Lawsuit

You really ought to read the lawsuit for yourself.

One of the things they told us last year was that the Toronto Police were warning them that there was going to be a huge protest against us, so we needed to pay for security. But in fact, the police told them there was no evidence of a counter-protest at all. None. The government lied.

I’d really like you to read our lawsuit to see what the Liberals tried to do to us. And to imagine what they’ll do if they win again. They’ll go after their political opponents even harder. Remember, they weren’t just coming for me and Rebel News and Rumble. They were targeting a private sector event venue operator, a “normal” businessman, simply because he let us use his facility. They terrified him. That’s what they do to anyone who gets in their way.

Paragraph 57 of the lawsuit is where we outline how they violated our Charter rights, including freedom of expression. Paragraph 61 talks about “misfeasance in public office” — that’s where you misuse the powers of the government for your own improper purposes.

There’s a breach of fiduciary duty, and negligence too. Conspiracy. Inducing breach of contract. And intentional interference with economic relations.

Rumble Is Helping Out!

No normal person would be able to fight back — the event venue operator is just glad to be out of the hostage situation that the Liberals put him in. You can be sure he’ll never let us rent from him again — he didn’t sign up to be bullied by the government.

But we’re built a bit differently. And so is Rumble. They joined the lawsuit because they’re about freedom of speech, and they’re appalled that the Canadian government acted a bit more like the North Korean government. They’re covering half the bill.

They put out a press release that you can read here.

But we’re on the hook for the other half. The smart thing would be for us to walk away and lick our wounds. After all, the conference did proceed, and it was a great success.

But we can’t let these malicious bullies get away with this — not against us, not against Rumble, not against the venue operator they blackmailed and not against the countless other people the government surely bullies and cancels and deplatforms. This is about setting a precedent, sending a message that you can’t use the neutral, non-partisan government to attack your personal, political enemies.

If you agree with our decision to fight back, go to www.StopDeplatforming.com, read the lawsuit, and if you agree with it, help us to cover our half of the legal fees.

