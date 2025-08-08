Lawyer labels Nova Scotia climate lockdown 'power grab' by Premier Houston

Nova Scotia has undertaken the extreme measure to restrict residents from hiking, fishing or camping in much of the province, with Premier Tim Houston citing a concern over wildfires.

The restrictions bring back eerie reminders of COVID-era rules, which saw individual freedoms curtailed in the name of public safety.

On Thursday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Marty Moore, a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms joined the show to discuss why, in his opinion, Premier Houston's efforts amount to a climate lockdown that violates citizens' rights.

“This is a climate change power grab, and expressly so,” Marty stated. “The law under which this order is being enacted states that this is in part for the protection of the forest in a changing climate.”

The language reveals that worries over climate change “is the basis for this power grab,” the lawyer noted, comparing it to a similar power grab by Alberta during the COVID panic in 2020, when hiking in the mountains was barred.

“Shocking” and “unreasonable” were further terms Marty used to describe the legality behind the climate lockdown.

“This kind of logic is anti-logic,” Marty said. “It is doublespeak, it is completely illogical with no basis in fact at all.”

But the province's efforts are dependent on the population supporting the motion, he acknowledged.

“They're relying on people to turn in their neighbours to pursue a goal completely without logic, this goal of protecting your neighbours and your health by not walking through the forest.”