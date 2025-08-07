Terrorist organizations are the real victims—according to the mainstream media
From mourning Hezbollah militants to pushing Nakba Day, Ezra Levant explores how the Western media is siding with extremists.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the mainstream media says that terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas are the real victims.
Ezra reacts to an article published by The Associated Press, headlined: "Survivors of Israel's pager attack on Hezbollah struggle to recover," referring to the 2024 operation successfully undertaken by Israeli intelligence that sold and detonated explosive devices disguised as pagers and walkie-talkies to members of the Iran-funded terrorist organization, killing dozens and injuring thousands of militants.
Ezra asks his audience to imagine that same headline about any other terrorist group. "Survivors of America’s attack on Al Qaeda struggle to recover," for example. Or, "Survivors of America’s attack on Nazi Germany struggle to recover."
"Hezbollah is a terrible, murderous force. Their destruction is giving birth to peace for the first time in fifty years. But the Associated Press cares about the terrorists and their struggle to recover," said Ezra. "Do you see how the media are the enemy?"
Ezra discusses other recent examples of this phenomenon, including a story from the CBC: "Anti-Palestinian racism report calls for Canada to recognize May 15 as Nakba Day."
The article reads:
A new report from the Islamophobia Research Hub at York University calls on governments across Canada to increase oversight on how universities, schools, police forces and Parliament deal with the recent spike in instances of anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian racism.
Ezra provides added context to the article, explaining that Nakba Day refers to the day when Israel and a new Arab country were born by virtue of a U.N. resolution. Five Arab nations sought to snuff out Israel immediately, but they lost that war, and called it a "nakba"—a tragedy.
That is the day York University would like commemorated in Canada. According to the report, "Provincial governments should develop curriculum, train staff and educate students on Palestinian culture, identity and history, including the history of the Nakba."
The report, as well as a letter sent to the CBC by the Racial Equity Media Collective, would also have the state broadcaster "address an apparent pattern of anti-Palestinian bias, Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism within the corporation's news and documentary culture." Ezra reminds his audience that the CBC has already advised its journalists to refrain from labelling Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorists.
Ezra concludes that the journalists of Canada seem only too happy to capitulate to the preferences of Hamas sympathizers. While Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Jordan, and Egypt work with Israel to build a peaceful future in the region, it's becoming apparent that the hub of support for radical Muslim extremists is no longer in Arabia. It's in London, Toronto, and Paris.
GUEST: Constitutional lawyer Marty Moore on Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announcing a ban on residents entering the woods.
