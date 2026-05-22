Learn how to make a difference in the independence movement with this new book!

My new book, published by Rebel News, is available right now at SovereigntistsHandbook.com!

Let me tell you about what's inside it and who I wrote it for.

This book is a field manual; it's not a rant, it's not a manifesto, it's not a history lecture — although there is some history in here. After all, you can't understand where Western Canada is going without understanding where we've already been.

What you'll find inside is practical: I walk through why earlier Western independence movements rose up and then fell apart, and what has to be done differently this time if we're going to succeed.

I give you answers to the common objections you're going to hear from your neighbours, coworkers and relatives.

There's a chapter on organizing at the grassroots level. There's a chapter on using social media effectively, and there's a section for preparing for a likely Alberta referendum — what it'll look like and what citizens need to know before it happens.

This book is for ordinary Western Canadians. People in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba who are done frustrated and want to become more effective, more persuasive, more disciplined.

If you want to become the kind of advocate who changes minds instead of just venting, this book is for you. It draws on decades of political experience and the hard lessons of past sovereigntist efforts.

It's written to be read by anyone, not just political junkies.

So, if you've felt for a while now that something has to change but you've never been sure what one person can actually do about it — this book will tell you exactly what to do and how to do it right.

Head on over to SovereigntistsHandbook.com, get your copy today, and pick one up for a friend while you're there, because the work starts now.