Left-wing critics slam Trump over U.S. raid to capture Maduro

A high-stakes raid on the Venezuelan capital was carried out in the early hours of January 3. A combined assault over air, land and sea saw American forces capture the country's dictator, Nicolas Maduro, without sustaining a single loss of life.

Despite previous bipartisan support for taking action of some kind against Maduro, President Donald Trump's critics flip-flopped as they rushed to condemn the attack as a violation of international rules.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies looked at Rebel News reports from Florida showing Venezuelan exiles rejoicing over Maduro's capture — a stark contrast to those slamming the decision.

“I'm so glad Alexa and Efrain went down to Florida to speak to Latino people who have some skin in the game,” David said, heaping praise on Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Monsanto for travelling to the Sunshine State to hear from those who are familiar with Maduro's regime.

Mainstream media outlets, on the other hand, were putting the focus on “impromptu protests outside U.S. consulates,” where crowds were made up of “lily-white liberals wearing Che Guevara t-shirts” praising Maduro as “a man of the people” and bemoaning the Americans for violating international law.

Prior to Trump, the Biden-Harris administration also placed a reward for Maduro's arrest and labelled the now-former Venezuelan leader “a dictator, as someone who stole an election, a murderer, a kidnapper, a narco-terrorist.”

Sheila encouraged viewers to look back at previous comments about Maduro made by those condemning Trump. “You'll see under the Biden-Harris administration, they're like, 'somebody's gotta do something about Maduro, he's stealing elections.'”

Now that Trump took action, “they're freaking out because they don't like the guy who did it.”

These types of people are “siding with Maduro to own Trump — that's how little (they) care about the Venezuelan people,” she added.