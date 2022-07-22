Legal update on massive win for Pastor Artur

Rebel News Store Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski as he faces continued persecution at the hands of the Alberta government. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

Sarah Miller and her team at JSS Barristers have secured a total victory for Pastor Artur Pawlowski over Alberta Health Services with the Alberta Court of Appeal ruling that the troubling sanctions imposed by Justice Adam Germain, which included a travel ban and a compelled speech provision, were unlawful and that the court order under which he was charge never applied to him in the first place.

Despite this absolute victory, Artur’s legal counsel Sarah Miller, who has been provided to Artur at no cost thanks to your donations at SaveArtur.com, views the win as bittersweet because this is a fight that Artur should not have had to fight in the first place had the courts done their jobs in the first place.

After everything Artur has been through, including repeated arrests and over fifty days of incarceration, this was a much-needed victory, and from what we are hearing the first of many to come with the courts finally restoring some semblance of common and legal sense in their proceedings.

Sarah joined me to reflect on this monumental success and to break down the legal challenges now in Artur’s past, and the battles that still loom ahead for him.

