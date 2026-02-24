BREAKING: Alberta tables Bill 15 to advance Sheriffs Police Service transition

Alberta’s government has introduced new legislation aimed at advancing the transition from the Alberta Sheriffs to the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service (ASPS).

Bill 15, the Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, was announced February 24 and is described as a key step to ensure law enforcement operations are not disrupted and public safety is not compromised during the shift to the new service.

If passed, the bill would create a streamlined pathway for eligible sheriffs to become ASPS police officers, supporting recruitment and accelerating the growth of the provincial police agency.

“Criminals are becoming more sophisticated, and we’re meeting that threat head-on by transforming the Alberta Sheriffs into a modern police service,” said Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis in a statement.

Under the proposed legislation, sheriff peace officers who currently perform police-like duties would be eligible to pursue careers as ASPS officers, subject to training and qualification requirements. Other sheriffs would remain in their existing peace officer roles to maintain operational coverage across Alberta during the transition.

The Alberta Sheriffs branch currently employs approximately 1,200 people, including peace officers, civilian staff and management, all of whom would be transferred to the ASPS.

Bill 15 would also amend the Police Act to allow the transfer of unionized and non-unionized employees by ministerial order. Additional amendments to the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act would enable ASPS officers to enforce the legislation provincewide.

The ASPS was formally established as a Crown corporation in July 2025.