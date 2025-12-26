Letters to Ezra: Your biggest questions from 2025, answered

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Mon - Fri @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired December 25, 2025.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, your Christmas letters to Ezra, asking him... anything at all!

As you know, every year we do something called "Letters to Ezra." During this segment, you can ask Ezra anything about Rebel News, about himself, about the world. He has a lot to say all year round, but this is your time to get your specific questions answered, and nothing is really off limits.

The letters featured today were randomly selected. Ezra has never seen them before, and he'll answer them on the fly.

He touches on everything from anti-Christian discrimination to Donald Trump, to his family history in Canada, to Rebel News' billboard truck and its driver.

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Ezra Levant and Rebel News!