Letters to Ezra: Your biggest questions from 2025, answered
Ezra Levant answers questions on everything from anti-Christian discrimination to Donald Trump, to his family history in Canada, to Rebel News' billboard truck and its driver.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, your Christmas letters to Ezra, asking him... anything at all!
As you know, every year we do something called "Letters to Ezra." During this segment, you can ask Ezra anything about Rebel News, about himself, about the world. He has a lot to say all year round, but this is your time to get your specific questions answered, and nothing is really off limits.
The letters featured today were randomly selected. Ezra has never seen them before, and he'll answer them on the fly.
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Ezra Levant and Rebel News!
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-12-25 20:58:23 -0500 FlagThanks for reading people’s letters. It’s too bad you don’t have any hobbies. Mine is amateur radio and I’ve made some wonderful friends through it. It’s mentally stimulating too as there are so many facets of the hobby. There’s also service to the community when emergencies emerge. I’ve been in the hobby since 1987 and I intend to be active for the rest of my life. 73, VE6XTC Bruce.