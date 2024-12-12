Liberal Hamas caucus tables report on 'anti-Palestinian racism'

"If you’re going to adopt anti-Palestinian racism, are you going to have anti Israeli-racism? Are you going to have anti-other country racism?" said Anthony Housefather, a Liberal MP and staunch Zionist.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   December 12, 2024   |   News Analysis

The Liberal caucus continues to fracture — this time over a report on anti-Palestinian racism.

The committee report, Islamophobia on the Rise, frequently cites “anti-Palestinian racism” without providing a succinct definition for the word.

According to the Arab Canadian Lawyers Association, anti-Palestinian racism is “a form of anti-Arab racism that silences, excludes, erases, stereotypes, defames, or dehumanizes Palestinians or their narratives.”

Anthony Housefather, the Liberal MP for Mount Royal, said mandating special protections for Palestinians rather than Arabs as a whole, was inconceivable.

“We’d have to understand why … you would have this nationality and not other nationalities,” said Housefather. “If you’re going to adopt anti-Palestinian racism, are you going to have anti-Israeli-racism? Are you going to have anti-other country racism?”

The report, tabled by Liberal MP Lena Metlege Diab, recommended “special advisors” to monitor anti-Palestinian racism in educational institutions. Critics said it would likely censor pro-Israel speech under the guise of anti-Palestinian racism.

Richard Marceau, Vice President for External Affairs at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, expressed his disappointment with the report.

The Centre also condemned Canadian support for a recent UN motion that called out “terror against civilians on all sides” without naming Hamas, a designated terror group. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long championed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while offering support last December 12 for “an enduring two-state solution.”

On Wednesday, Attorney General Arif Virani was “alive to concerns” about the notion of anti-Palestinian racism, but stressed the importance of combatting antisemitism, since the October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel.

“I think what’s really important is that Canadians understand we’re trying to address the divisions and the hatred that we’re seeing in society,” Virani told reporters. “And we’re seeing a lot that’s related to geopolitical conflicts on the other side of the world.”

“That’s why it’s critical to address antisemitism, but it’s also critical to address reprisals and backlash that we’ve seen against people that are Arab or Palestinian, including looking in more detail at the definition of anti-Palestinian racism.”

A split within the Liberal caucus emerged after 22 Liberal MPs signed an October 2023 letter demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The split became more apparent following a December 2023 UN resolution advocating the same.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid was among the first MPs to call for a ceasefire, adding that while she’s “grateful” Canada supported the resolution, it falls short of condemning Israel’s alleged war crimes in Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run health authority, tens of thousands of Gazans have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory military campaign last October. Their death toll has not been independently verified.

“I hope that Canada will rally international support to protect innocent civilians being killed in Palestine, in Gaza,” Zahid said on January 14, while making no mention of the Israeli casualties.

Hamas invaded southern Israel on October 7, 2023, butchering 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, including eight Canadian citizens. Another 240 people were taken hostage at the time.

According to Statistics Canada, Jews last year were the leading targets of police-reported hate crimes in the country despite accounting for less than one percent of the national population. 

Recent testimony by the Centre found Canada’s Jewish community was at odds with Muslims and Arabs, who they blame for the “crisis of Jew hatred in this country.” 

MP Zahid’s riding of Scarborough Centre consists of a large Muslim population. The MP later embarked on a week-long junket to the Middle East in solidarity with displaced Gazans.

Only 335,000 Jews live in Canada, in contrast to 1.8 million Muslims and 694,000 Arab Canadians, reported Blacklock’s

Shooting up Jewish schools and firebombing synagogues became commonplace after the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists.

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

