Prime Minister Mark Carney announced reduced Confederation Bridge tolls yesterday, without disclosing new subsidies for operator Strait Crossing Development Inc., 34% owned by a group managed by Minister Anita Anand's spouse.

“This is big,” Carney said, announcing a reduction in car and pickup tolls from $50.25 to $20, effective August 1. In August 2021, the Department of Transport approved a $2.87 million pandemic grant for private shareholders in the taxpayer-owned bridge.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) would not reveal the taxpayer cost of compensating Strait Crossing Development Inc. for reduced tolls, according to Blacklock’s. A 2016 Budget Office report estimated the Bridge operator's net margin on annual operations at 54%.

Under a 35-year contract, set to expire in 2032, the Department of Transport guaranteed the operators of the Confederation Bridge a minimum of $13.9 million annually in toll revenues. This agreement also included additional yearly subsidies, indexed to three-quarters of the inflation rate.

By 2014, these subsidies had totaled $951 million, with taxpayers projected to pay a minimum of $1.28 billion by 2032, at which point the Bridge will become publicly owned.

A 1998 CUPE Analysis argued that the Bridge agreement was a risk-free deal for private investors, as the private sector's risk was lower than the federal government's, which would take ownership of the bridge in 35 years.

Critics also predicted the bridge might require costly taxpayer-funded repairs within that timeframe.

Before reporters, Carney indicated that the federal government would decide on the next steps well in advance, though he offered no further explanation. According to Blacklock's, the contract's legal text has never been released publicly.

Toll revenues for the Bridge averaged $30.3 million annually, totaling $515,401,266 over the first seventeen years, as disclosed in a 2014 Inquiry Of Ministry—the only disclosure of confidential terms. Independent estimates put costs at about $17 million yearly.

The Department of Transport refused to comment on the latest subsidy.

On May 11, 2021, Minister Anand recused herself from discussions and decisions regarding ferry services. This was due to potential implications for the Confederation Bridge, which falls under a conflict of interest screen as per the Conflict Of Interest Act.

It remains unclear whether Anand recused herself from discussions regarding Bridge subsidies. Her husband, John Knowlton, is a senior managing director at OMERS Infrastructure, an Ontario pension fund investor.

Anand had previously stated that her chief of staff and deputy minister were instructed to exclude her from any discussions or decisions regarding her husband’s businesses, "unless the interest in the decision or matter is one of general application.”

Rebel News sought clarification but did not receive a response at the time of publication.