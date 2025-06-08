Bloc supply management bill represents 1% of economy, expert says

On Thursday, the House of Commons unanimously approved a Bloc Québécois bill safeguarding dairy quotas in future trade negotiations, despite an equivalent bill being weakened by the Senate last year.

“We will never give up,” said Bloc MP Yves Perron. “We are now counting on swift passage in the Senate so the bill can come into effect as quickly as possible.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney backed the bill, amid the ongoing trade disputes with U.S. President Donald Trump. “Supply management will never, never be on the negotiation table,” he told the Commons last month. “Supply management will be protected.”

Bill C-202, An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs Act, prohibits the Canadian government from altering dairy, egg, or poultry quotas through international trade treaties, according to Blacklock’s. It is identical to an earlier Bill C-282.

Commons passes bill enshrining dairy quotas in future trade talks. An identical 2024 bill was gutted in the Senate.

Supply-managed sectors, representing just one percent of the economy, receive disproportionate benefits from the bill, which could harm the majority of farmers and set concerning trade precedents, as stated by the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance.

Daniel Schwanen, senior vice-president at the C.D. Howe Institute, called the quota sector “a very important but nevertheless small portion of the Canadian economy.” He clarified that most farm and food sectors favor free trade, arguing that the bill has global repercussions.

Trade negotiators and farmers cautioned that protectionism would damage other parts of Canada's economy as CUSMA nears its 2026 review. Bill C-282, if approved, would have exempted 37 trade agreements from certain provisions.

“The bill ties our hands unnecessarily,” said Schwanen. “Supply management will not go away. Much as sometimes I wish it would, it hasn’t gone away in recent major trade negotiations and it doesn’t need to be protected in this costly fashion.”

Carney endorses dairy cartel with protectionist Bloc bill



Bill C-282 aims to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs Act to prevent international trade treaties from affecting dairy quota holders.

When C-282 did not become law by October 29, 2024, the Bloc began talks to trigger an election, but these discussions stalled. Conservative amendments made the bill untenable for Québec separatists, who advocated protectionism.

“I disagree with it in principle,” Senator Peter Harder, sponsor of the amendment, said at the time. “It is not about supply management but rather about trade policy.”

Another Senator decried the lack of study on C-282. “It’s really incumbent upon us to do a thorough study of this bill,” Senator Mary Coyle earlier told the foreign affairs committee.