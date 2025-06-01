Carney endorses dairy cartel with protectionist Bloc bill

Prime Minister Mark Carney backs a Bloc Québécois dairy bill, amid the ongoing trade disputes with U.S. President Donald Trump. A similar bill was previously weakened by Liberal appointees in the Senate foreign affairs committee on November 7.

“Supply management will never, never be on the negotiation table,” Carney told the Commons. “Supply management will be protected.”

The Bloc Québécois introduced Bill C-202, a revised version of the unsuccessful Bill C-282, on Thursday. This bill aims to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs Act to prevent international trade treaties from affecting dairy quota holders.

Free trade farmers view both bills as protectionist, reported Blacklock’s. A litany of beef and grain producers oppose the measures.

Bloc MP Martin Champoux urged the Prime Minister to immediately support Bill C-202, stating it safeguards supply management in any future free trade negotiations.

“Will the Prime Minister commit today to ensuring the Liberal Party and the government will support this bill that was tabled?” asked MP Champoux. “I’d like to thank the leader of the Bloc Québécois for his bill,” replied Carney. “Yes, I have been clear on this.”

A Senate committee, with Liberal appointee support, amended a proposal by a 10-3 vote to exclude "renegotiation of an international trade treaty."

“I disagree with it in principle,” Senator Peter Harder, sponsor of the amendment, said at the time. “It is not about supply management but rather about trade policy.”

Conservative amendments made the bill untenable for Québec separatists, who advocated protectionism. Yves-François Blanchet, the Bloc leader, considered the rewrites a “stab in the back” to Canadian dairy, poultry and egg farmers.

When C-282 did not become law by October 29, 2024, the Bloc began talks to trigger an election, but these discussions stalled.

Nathan Phinney, president of the Canadian Cattle Association, testified last October 23 that poorly written legislation is driving a wedge between agricultural sectors. He said the bill has far-reaching consequences and would negatively impact trade-focused agriculture.

“I am shocked that we are sitting here today to discuss a private member’s bill that should have never made it this far, all because of politics,” testified Phinney. “Trade is not a political game. This is my livelihood.”

Trade negotiators and farming groups warned protectionism serves to harm other sectors of the Canadian economy, with CUSMA set for its first review in 2026. Had it passed, C-282 would have exempt 37 trade agreements either in force, in renegotiation or in exploratory discussions.

Kyle Larkin, executive director of the Grain Growers of Canada, stated that the bill posed a significant threat to Canada's ability to access and expand international markets, which is critical given that over 70% of Canadian grain is sold internationally.

“Simply put, this bill poses a significant threat to Canada’s ability to secure and expand access to international markets,” testified Larkin. Agricultural exports have nearly doubled since the Liberals first formed government in 2015.