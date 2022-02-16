Liberals ban kids from anti-government convoy protests

The Canadian Press / ﻿Frank Gunn

The Freedom Convoy in Ottawa has evolved into a family-friendly event with bouncy castles and hockey scrimmages in the streets, as the trucker-led protest against COVID-19 restrictions is now well into its third week in the capital city of Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party specify the actions they claim justify the invocation of the never-before-used Emergencies Act as:

The continuing blockades by both persons and motor vehicles that is occurring at various locations throughout Canada and the continuing threats to oppose measures to remove the blockades, including by force, which blockades are being carried on in conjunction with activities that are directed toward or in support of the threat or use of acts of serious violence against persons or property, including critical infrastructure, for the purpose of achieving a political or ideological objective within Canada.

A portion of the Emergencies Act published on Wednesday provides a stern warning for parents who have brought their children to the Freedom Convoy protests:

Section 4 (2): Minor — travel near public assembly (2) A person must not cause a person under the age of eighteen years to travel to or within 500 metres of an area where an assembly referred to in subsection 2(1) is taking place

Potential consequences for those who bring kids to a convoy could be steep. Parents and others who breach the emergency regulations could potentially face fines of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of up to five years.

Trudeau's Liberals announced intentions to invoke the Emergencies Act on Monday, which will also allow for the government to seize bank accounts, trucks and other property belonging to protesters.