Liberals celebrate beginning of Pride month

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to the Liberal Party of Canada and Toronto Police Service enthusiastically embracing the beginning of Pride Month.

Sheila noted the continued expansion in recent years of the Pride movement being celebrated for extended periods of time.

"What used to be just a parade on a day turned into Pride month, and then Pride season, which is of course the season formally known as summer here in Canada," she said.

Mark Carney's Liberal Party took to social media to remind Canadians it stands emphatically behind the Pride movement.

"Happy Pride, Canada! Pride season kicks off today, and we can’t wait to join Canadians from coast to coast to coast this summer in celebrating love and inclusion."

Happy #Pride, Canada!



Pride season kicks off today, and we can’t wait to join Canadians from coast to coast to coast this summer in celebrating love and inclusion. pic.twitter.com/bNvcOLzoE3 — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) June 1, 2026

The Toronto Police Service also announced on X that its officers "stand as allies with 2SLGBTQI+ communities" as part of a broader video supporting Pride month.

🌈HAPPY PRIDE!🌈



We proudly stand as allies with 2SLGBTQI+ communities — as Pride is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions, resilience, and achievements of 2SLGBTQI+ individuals while recognizing the importance of continuing to build trust, understanding, and inclusion.… pic.twitter.com/xMHExySdOz — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 1, 2026

While the Liberal Party promotes an extended “Pride Season” running through the summer, many Canadians are more focused on the technical recession now officially underway under Prime Minister Carney.

This comes amid ongoing criticism from Conservatives that the government’s priorities appear disconnected from the reality of rising unemployment and a contracting economy under Carney’s leadership.