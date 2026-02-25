Liberals continue attack on law-abiding firearm owners ahead of looming confiscation deadline

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights discussed the Liberal government's continued push to strip firearms from law-abiding owners.

Wilson condemned the Liberals for their lack of knowledge about firearms while they continually push to confiscate law abiding owners' guns and let criminals using illegal weapons off the hook.

"There's no such thing as 'assault-style firearm'. An actual assault weapon was prohibited in Canada back in 1978, and those had full-auto capability. There's no military in the world that uses the firearms that they're talking about under this confiscation program," she said.

The Liberal government has expanded the list of prohibited firearms to include over 2,500 makes and models since the initial May 2020 ban, incorporating many semi-automatic centre-fire rifles that licensed owners have long used responsibly for hunting, sport shooting, and property protection in rural areas.

The amnesty period for the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program, during which owners must comply by surrendering or permanently deactivating prohibited firearms to avoid criminal penalties, is set to end on October 30, 2026.

Statistics from recent years show that the overwhelming majority of firearms used in violent crimes and homicides in Canada are illegally obtained handguns—often smuggled from the United States—while legally registered long guns play a minimal role in such incidents, highlighting the disconnect between the prohibitions and actual sources of gun crime.