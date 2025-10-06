Liberals dodge Conservative fury on Pakistani child abuser entering Canada

Conservatives criticized Justice Minister Sean Fraser on Friday for allowing a "publicly-listed incestuous child sex abuser" into Canada in 2023, when he was immigration minister.

Canada is attempting to deport Pakistani national Gullfam Hussain due to "serious criminality and misrepresentation" on his visitor's visa. Michelle Rempel Garner stated in the House of Commons on October 2 that Hussain should not have been admitted into the country, reported the Epoch Times.

Hussain was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017 after a UK court found him guilty of adult sexual activity with a minor, his teenage niece, who was 10 years younger. He is now listed on the UK's sex offender registry for this incestuous conduct.

We don't screen for this. Instead, we trust that registered incestuous rapists will be honest. pic.twitter.com/1qWdy4WHuF — Jamie Sarkonak (@sarkonakj) October 1, 2025

Hussain sought protected person status in Canada last year, fearing "honour crimes" in Pakistan if deported. Rempel Garner suggested immigration officials could have avoided a deportation battle with a simple Google search, rather than relying on applicants to disclose their criminal history.

She condemned the entry of an "incestuous child sex abuser" into Canada as "disgusting" and "antithetical to what it means to be Canadian." During question period, she demanded the firing of the person responsible and questioned why the Prime Minister promoted the immigration minister who allowed it to the Minister of Justice.

Ottawa let Hussain "gum up" the court system instead of deporting him, Rempel Garner said, adding that Prime Minister Mark Carney worsened the situation by promoting the former immigration minister to justice minister.

Fraser was conveniently absent from the House of Commons to respond to Rempel Garner.

He argued last week that he would suffer some kind of "honour crime" if returned to Pakistan. Fortunately, the court didn't buy it. But proceedings began last September and he's still here. It takes waaay too long to deport someone who should have been turned away at the border. — Jamie Sarkonak (@sarkonakj) October 1, 2025

Released from a UK prison in 2020 and placed on the sex offender registry, Hussain moved to Spain without completing his sentence. His niece joined him, and they had a child in May 2022 before moving to Canada on visitor visas in 2023. He failed to disclose his criminal history on his visa application or upon entry to Canada.

The immigration ministry has sought to deport Hussain when his criminal history emerged. His case went before the Federal Court last month after his request for protected status was denied.

His protection application, claiming a "fatwa" from family due to an intimate relationship with his niece, stated his life would be in danger if deported. However, an immigration officer found insufficient evidence, with investigations revealing police reports where his family accused him of threats, and the fatwa only called for the relationship's end, not violence.

The court dismissed Hussain’s request for further judicial review on September 25, siding with the immigration department.

Say goodbye to Canadians as we know them & hello to generations of foreign voters!



The Liberals’ Bill C-3, proposed legislation to expand citizenship by descent, if passed, will give many foreigners instant eligibility to become Canadian citizens.https://t.co/LBFIz0JPxC pic.twitter.com/LdbuwYLgsB — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 8, 2025

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab stressed the importance of public trust in the immigration system on October 2, stating, "Canadians’ trust in their immigration system is paramount."

She highlighted ongoing efforts to improve security screening, citing the "Strong Borders Act" (Bill C-2) as a means to strengthen the system, reinforce border security, tighten immigration, and expand security agencies' access to private subscriber data. The bill, which passed its first reading in June, requires further readings in both the House and Senate before becoming law.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree also defended the system, stating the Canada Border Services Agency is actively working to remove a record 25,000 “undesirable” individuals from Canada.

A day later, concerns about system integrity intensified when Diab avoided Conservative inquiries regarding whether over 100,000 new citizens, beneficiaries of Bill C-3, would undergo criminal record checks, language requirements, or citizenship tests.