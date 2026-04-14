Liberals finally manufacture a majority government

Following two comfortable victories in the ridings of University-Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest in Toronto, and scraping a narrow win in Terrebonne, Quebec, the Liberals have now manufactured a slim majority in the House of Commons without ever facing the Canadian people in a general election.

With last night’s clean sweep of all three federal byelections added to the five opposition MPs who have crossed the floor in as many months — four Conservatives and one New Democrat — Mark Carney’s government now holds 174 seats, crossing the magic threshold into majority governance for the first time since 2019.

BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney secured a majority government with a special election outcome Monday night. https://t.co/vACjGoMogj — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2026

Voters didn’t give the Liberals this outcome at the ballot box, yet they ended up with it anyway through a mix of well-timed defections and byelection votes.

The real question now is about how closely the result actually reflects what people wanted, given that this is the first time in modern Canadian history that a minority government has engineered its way into a majority between elections, all while bypassing any fresh democratic mandate.

In just 1 year, Mark Carney billed taxpayers over $527,000 FOR AIRPLANE FOOD.



That's more than most families spend on groceries OVER 30 YEARS!



He gets 5-star service while hard-working Canadians struggle with basic expenses.



Only Conservatives will end the era of entitlement. pic.twitter.com/SvW7LnmP4U — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 13, 2026

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called it exactly what it looks like: an undemocratic power grab.

The Carney Liberals did not win a majority government through a general election or today's by-elections. Instead, it was won through backroom deals with politicians who betrayed the people who voted for them. While the Prime Minister spent the year on this cynical power grab, he has doubled the deficit, and given Canada the worst grocery prices and housing costs in the G7.

The Carney Liberals did not win a majority government through a general election or today's by-elections. Instead, it was won through backroom deals with politicians who betrayed the people who voted for them.



While the Prime Minister spent the year on this cynical power grab,… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 14, 2026

Principles are apparently optional when Ottawa’s brass ring is within reach.

While floor-crossing isn’t new, engineering a majority this way certainly is, and it undermines the very foundation of representative democracy.

Politics in Canada has become less about what people want and more about what’s being worked out behind closed doors by those pulling the strings.

Canadians can expect policies and legislation that previously struggled to be steamrolled through parliament with this manufactured majority.

While many voted for accountability in 2025, instead they’re about to see what unchecked Liberal ambition really looks like — higher deficits, bigger spending, and a government convinced it knows best how to “build Canada strong.”