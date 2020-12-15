Liberals MASSIVELY hike carbon tax — breaking yet another promise | Franco Terrazzano with Ezra Levant

This past Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government broke yet another one of their election promises, this time massively hiking the federal carbon tax all the way up to $170 per tonne in 2030. The new climate plan will see the tax raise $15 per year, and will raise the cost of gasoline, natural gas and any other goods that depend on fossil fuels.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, the Alberta director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Franco Terrazzano joined Ezra to discuss this most recent lie from the Liberal government.

Franco told Ezra that:

Leading up to the last election, former environment minister Catherine McKenna told us that the government has no intention of increasing the carbon tax beyond what they already told us about. Well, guess what? Turns out that was a lie. But it's not just Trudeau's former environment minister, because Trudeau himself is breaking a promise.

I mean, it was only a few months ago that he told us he wasn't going to be increasing taxes, that he wasn't going to be saddling Canadians with higher costs and now we find out that there's going to be a massive carbon tax hike.

So this is absolutely not courageous, really it's the opposite. It's gutless.