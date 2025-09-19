Liberals torch $21M fighting convoy lawsuits — and that’s just the civil side

The Liberal government has already blown through more than $21 million battling Freedom Convoy protesters in court — and that figure doesn’t even touch the criminal prosecutions.

Documents tabled in Parliament show the Department of Justice has racked up $21,031,000 on civil litigation and the Emergencies Act commission. That tally includes both real disbursements and “notional” costs for government lawyers billing their time against convoy files.

And the bill doesn’t stop there.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada admitted it has its own convoy-related costs for federal prosecutors — but refused to say how much, claiming its system doesn’t properly track the spending.

Canadians know the civil tab alone is past $21 million, but the government won’t come clean on how high the true total really runs.

Rebel News reported earlier this week how the Liberals have also spent an additional $3.6 million in fighting challenges to Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The act, which was used in February 2022 against the peaceful civil liberties demonstration, was deemed unconstitutional and unnecessary.