LIVE UPDATES: Federal Court of Appeal reviews Trudeau Liberals' use of Emergencies Act
The Trudeau Liberals are appealing a Federal Court ruling that deemed the government's invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest was a violation of Canadians' civil liberties. Follow along for live updates.
The Federal Court of Appeal is set to hear the Trudeau Liberals' appeal against a January 2024 ruling that declared the invocation of the Emergencies Act during the 2022 anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests unconstitutional.
The initial decision, delivered by Justice Richard Mosley, concluded that the government's actions violated civil liberties, including freedoms of expression and protection against unreasonable searches and seizures.
The Canadian Constitution Foundation, Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and others, which successfully challenged the government's use of the Emergencies Act, are now defending their positions in the appellate court.
The provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan are intervening against the Federal Government's appeal.
Justice Mosely's ruling found the criteria for declaring a national emergency were not met, emphasizing that the situation did not pose a threat to the security of Canada as defined by law.
Despite this previous ruling, the government promptly announced its intention to appeal and has since engaged private sector lawyers for the case, incurring additional taxpayer expenses.
The appeal is being heard by a three-judge panel in Toronto. Follow along for live updates below:
