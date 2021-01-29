Lin Wood ordered to prove mental fitness to keep law licence

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Controversial lawyer Lin Wood, who attained infamy by promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election has been ordered to prove his mental fitness to the State Bar of Georgia to keep his law licence.

In a series of posts on the alternative social media platform Telegram, Wood stated that he was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment by the state bar. Should he fail or refuse to take the examination, Wood will lose his ability to practice law in his native state of Georgia.

“To My Followers, I really care about you. I feel your pain. I saw this mess coming months ago. For the last many months, I have worked 20 hour days. I speak truth. The truth is I am tired,” wrote Wood. “I am fighting battles on every front. The State Bar of Georgia told me today they would demand a mental health exam from me if I wanted to keep my law licence. My mind is sound. I have broken no rules. I asked what I had done wrong, I was only told it was about my social media comments. My speech.”

“I try to live a principled life. There is no basis for the Bar’s demand. But am I choosing my battles carefully?” Wood asked. “I do not believe God has brought me this far to stop fighting now. I know he did instill within me a spirit of fear and I know I have never been a quitter.”

Lin Wood indicated he may lose his law license. The state bar of Georgia is ordering him to undergo a mental health evaluation, he says. I’ve sent the state bar requests for comment but gotten no response. pic.twitter.com/RXwP2rKAxo — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) January 29, 2021

The state bar confirmed to Vice News on Friday that it has asked made the demand of Wood.

Wood was banned from Twitter for promoting a plethora of election conspiracy theories linking the QAnon conspiracy with the outcome of the election. He also falsely accused former vice president Mike Pence of sexually abusing multiple teenage boys and claimed to possess proof of Pence’s’ alleged wrongdoing. When asked, Wood refused to provide evidence of his claims and accused detractors of working with the enemy and turned conservatives and Trump supporters against one another.

Wood also accused Chief Justice John Robert’s and Mitch McConnell of participating in a grand conspiracy to undermine the former president. The lawyer, who represented Covington Catholic Highschool’s Nick Sandmann, baselessly linked Roberts to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein with doctored photographs of the judge.

Since his suspension on Twitter, Wood has continued to post and share baseless conspiracy theories ranging from parody articles presented as factual documents, and promoted continued promises to take down the so-called “deep state.”

He insists that has not gone insane and says he plans to fight the allegations by the state bar.

Sarah Cooper, the chief operating officer for the State Bar of Georgia, confirmed that an investigation is indeed happening.

“Our investigative process is confidential, but since Mr. Wood has made this matter public, we can confirm that the Bar is proceeding with an inquiry pursuant to Bar Rule 4-104,” Cooper wrote in response to an inquiry from Vice News.

According to Rule 4-14 of the state bar, “mental illness” and factors like drug abuse “shall constitute grounds for removing a lawyer from the practice of law.”

It reads: “Upon a determination by the State Disciplinary Board that a lawyer may be impaired or incapacitated to practice law as a result of one of the conditions described in paragraph (a) above, the Board may, in its sole discretion, make a confidential referral of the matter to an appropriate medical or mental health professional for the purposes of evaluation and possible referral to treatment and/or peer support groups.”