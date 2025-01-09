LIVE FROM COURT: Update on the 'Coutts Three' sentencing

Sentencing for the men dubbed the “Coutts Three” — Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos and George Janzen — is expected to come as early as tomorrow.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 09, 2025   |   News Analysis

Three years ago, Canada was in the worst civil liberties crisis of our country’s history.

Justin Trudeau had imposed a no-fly list on anyone who wasn’t vaccinated. In Alberta, Jason Kenney was prosecuting pastors who refused to close their churches. Across the country, police were arresting people who didn’t wear masks on their face. Family bread-winners were fired from their jobs for not taking a new vaccine that had not been fully tested.

And then the truckers stood up — for all of us. A mighty convoy to Ottawa. And in Alberta, a border blockade, in the town of Coutts. Farmers and truckers in a peaceful protest of passive resistance.

Well, the government threw the book at them.

I’m in court today as three of those men are being sentenced for their role in the Coutts blockade.

As we know now, if those trucker protesters had been supporting Hamas, and calling for the death of Jews, they’d be allowed to block roads all they like — and smash stores and harass the public for more than a year. It’s two-tier justice.

So, what will happen to these three men? It looks like we’ll know tomorrow, when the judge is expected to issue his sentence. I’ll stay down here in Lethbridge another day, to make sure you get the news as soon as it’s out.

DONATE: Independent Reporting of Trucker Trials

Latest News

Rebel News's Robert Kraychik has been travelling back and forth to the Lethbridge courthouse since March, providing independent reporting on the trials of the truckers charged by the RCMP at the Coutts blockade. He has attended every hearing and is providing daily reports so you can see what's happening, raw and unfiltered, for yourself. The mainstream media has twisted the narrative from the start, and it’s up to us at Rebel News to ensure that the real story gets told. To help cover the costs of travel, economy-class hotels in Lethbridge and other costs for Robert and our team to be able to cover this important story, please chip in a donation right here. (Thanks!)

Amount
$
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.