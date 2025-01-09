LIVE FROM COURT: Update on the 'Coutts Three' sentencing

Three years ago, Canada was in the worst civil liberties crisis of our country’s history.

Justin Trudeau had imposed a no-fly list on anyone who wasn’t vaccinated. In Alberta, Jason Kenney was prosecuting pastors who refused to close their churches. Across the country, police were arresting people who didn’t wear masks on their face. Family bread-winners were fired from their jobs for not taking a new vaccine that had not been fully tested.

And then the truckers stood up — for all of us. A mighty convoy to Ottawa. And in Alberta, a border blockade, in the town of Coutts. Farmers and truckers in a peaceful protest of passive resistance.

Well, the government threw the book at them.

I’m in court today as three of those men are being sentenced for their role in the Coutts blockade.

As we know now, if those trucker protesters had been supporting Hamas, and calling for the death of Jews, they’d be allowed to block roads all they like — and smash stores and harass the public for more than a year. It’s two-tier justice.

So, what will happen to these three men? It looks like we’ll know tomorrow, when the judge is expected to issue his sentence. I’ll stay down here in Lethbridge another day, to make sure you get the news as soon as it’s out.