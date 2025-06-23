🔴 LIVE: Rebel and friends react as separatists, NDP leader try to win seats in Alberta by-elections

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE starting at 7:45 p.m. MT (9:45 p.m. ET) for special coverage of Alberta's by-elections!

Tonight, we're covering by-election results in Alberta, where three seats in the provincial legislature are up for grabs.

In Edmonton, Naheed Nenshi is looking to secure a seat after sitting on the sidelines after becoming the NDP leader. Former leader Rachel Notley previously held the seat, winning with 80% of the vote in the left-leaning riding.

Plus, separatists will be looking to capture as seat in the provincial legislature as Alberta Republican leader Cameron Davies is running in the Central Alberta riding of Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

Join Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus a number of special guests, for live coverage starting at 7:45 p.m. MT (9:45 p.m. ET).

