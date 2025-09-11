🔴Tommy Robinson ahead of MASSIVE protest — UKrebels.com

This journalistic mission won't be cheap. The flights, accommodation, gear and logistics, is only possible through crowdfunding. We don’t take a cent from the government. We rely on you, our viewers, to make independent journalism possible. By chipping in today, you’re not just funding two journalists. You’re sponsoring the truth. You’re making sure Avi and Rukshan can show the world what’s really happening in London on September 13. Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards putting them on the ground.