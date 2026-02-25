LIVE UPDATES: Adamson BBQ owner's constitutional challenge of Ontario COVID lockdown

Almost six years after taking a defiant stand against Ontario's sweeping COVID-19 lockdowns, Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly is in court for what could mark one of the most significant legal challenges to the province's pandemic management.

In November 2020, Skelly reopened his Etobicoke restaurant in defiance of the Reopening Ontario Act. The protest, dubbed the “Barbecue Rebellion” drew a large crowd of supporters, media, and, eventually, police as the property was forcefully shut.

Speaking to Rebel News ahead of the court hearing, Skelly said his legal team is claiming “a bunch of Charter violations” occurred in the process.

“Freedom of expression, life and liberty, peaceful protest — even cruel and unusual punishment. If a breach is found, the government will argue it was justified under Section 1,” he told Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini.

The challenge will be heard by Justice Janet Leiper of the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto over February 25–27. Rebel News reporter David Menzies, who closely covered the Barbecue Rebellion as it unfolded, is providing live updates from the courtroom on Wednesday.

Follow along with his posts on X directly or below on this page.

Some 6 years after taking a stand against draconian & nonsensical COVID-19 lockdown measures, former restaurateur Adam Skelly will be in a Toronto court for a 3-day trial starting in 15 minutes. Rebel News is here to report. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Presiding over the case is Justice Janet Leiper, a former integrity commissioner for the City of Toronto. Adam is represented by Ian Perry of Perrys LLP. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry says when Skelly reopened his BBQ restaurant in Nov 2020, the state used its “full machinery” to go after a citizen, even though he posed no harm. Perry says the fallout was “vicious” - I.e., the restaurant was closed & Skelly criminally charged. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry says it was troubling that Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s then medical health officer, issued 2 trespass notices against Adamson BBQ. The police used these notices to force Skelly & all persons off the premises. Perry says this was “an unprecedented step” by a city health… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry notes a Court of Appeal decision regarding another matter stated: “The Constitution does not fade from view in times of crises.” — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry notes that Skelly was also billed $187,000 to pay for policing costs. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry noted Skelly had 3 thriving restaurants in the GTA. The restaurants were lauded by The Globe and Mail and Toronto Life. Customers lined up early. All 3 BBQ restaurants are now closed. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Note: Adam Skelly is not in court today. There are a handful of supporters taking in the proceedings. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

A video produced by Hogtown BBQ showing the glory days of Adamson BBQ is now playing in the courtroom. The video shows how the restaurant is packed; there’s a huge lineup outside; the images of barbecued meat are mouthwatering; the reviews are great. Those restaurants & the jobs… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry says former Toronto Mayor John Tory declared a state of emergency in lockstep with the province in early 2020. The lockdown provision is the reason for the constitutional challenge, specifically the ban on indoor dining. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry speaks of the social & economic impact of the lockdowns. For example, more than 140 restaurants & bars permanently closed in Toronto alone just 8 months after the lockdowns were imposed. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry cites an expert opinion noting that most Covid deaths were in the 80+ demographic. In other words, people who were highly unlikely to be at work or school. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry says the social & economic harms must be kept in mind in terms of what these detrimental lockdowns did to society. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry notes how some doctors were reluctant to even opine on the lockdown measures if their opinions were not considered to be “pro lockdown.” These doctors felt that their licenses could be at risk. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026

Perry says as of September of 2020, Skelly had to layoff more than 50% of his employees. These employees were hard working and wanted to work and had families to support. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 25, 2026