LIVE UPDATES: Adamson BBQ owner's constitutional challenge of Ontario COVID lockdown

Follow along with updates as Rebel reporter David Menzies provides live coverage from Adam Skelly's constitutional challenge of Ontario's COVID-19 era lockdown.

Rebel News
  |   February 25, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

Almost six years after taking a defiant stand against Ontario's sweeping COVID-19 lockdowns, Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly is in court for what could mark one of the most significant legal challenges to the province's pandemic management.

In November 2020, Skelly reopened his Etobicoke restaurant in defiance of the Reopening Ontario Act. The protest, dubbed the “Barbecue Rebellion” drew a large crowd of supporters, media, and, eventually, police as the property was forcefully shut.

Speaking to Rebel News ahead of the court hearing, Skelly said his legal team is claiming “a bunch of Charter violations” occurred in the process.

“Freedom of expression, life and liberty, peaceful protest — even cruel and unusual punishment. If a breach is found, the government will argue it was justified under Section 1,” he told Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini.

The challenge will be heard by Justice Janet Leiper of the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto over February 25–27. Rebel News reporter David Menzies, who closely covered the Barbecue Rebellion as it unfolded, is providing live updates from the courtroom on Wednesday.

Follow along with his posts on X directly or below on this page.

Donate to support our independent reporting on the trial of Adam Skelly!

Latest News

Rebel News has covered the Adamson Barbecue story from the very beginning — reporting live as police and bylaw officers shut down the restaurant, documenting Adam Skelly’s arrest, interviewing supporters on the ground, and gathering more than 30,000 signatures calling for fairness. What began as a small business owner defying lockdown orders has become a major court battle over government power and civil liberties — and now that the trial is underway, we’re there to report every key moment. While much of the mainstream media moved on, Rebel News has stayed committed to following the case through years of delays so Canadians can hear directly what’s being argued in court and what it means for their rights. Independent, boots-on-the-ground journalism takes real resources — so if you believe in open courts and truly independent reporting, please chip in to help us stay on this story until the very end.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.