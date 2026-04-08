LIVE UPDATES: BC Conservative leadership contenders face off in Juno News debate
Four challengers vying to become the next leader of the B.C. Conservatives will take part in a debate hosted by Juno News and moderated by author Lindsay Shepherd and federal Conservative MP Aaron Gunn.
Article by Rebel News staff.
Four contenders vying to become the next leader of the B.C. Conservatives are facing off in a debate tonight hosted by Juno News.
The candidates featuring in the debate include Iain Black, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Yuri Fulmer and Warren Ham. The race's two frontrunners — Caroline Elliot and Peter Milobar — will not be participating, with Elliot's absence leading to a dispute between the campaign and Juno News.
Tonight's debate will be moderated by Lindsay Shepherd, a former party staffer who was controversially removed by ex-leader John Rustad, alongside federal Conservative MP Aaron Gunn and will be broadcast live from the sold-out Anvil Centre in New Westminster.
Rebel News' Drea Humphrey will be providing live updates as the debate unfolds. Follow along below on this page or directly on X.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.