LIVE UPDATES: BC Conservative leadership contenders face off in Juno News debate

Article by Rebel News staff.

Four contenders vying to become the next leader of the B.C. Conservatives are facing off in a debate tonight hosted by Juno News.

The candidates featuring in the debate include Iain Black, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Yuri Fulmer and Warren Ham. The race's two frontrunners — Caroline Elliot and Peter Milobar — will not be participating, with Elliot's absence leading to a dispute between the campaign and Juno News.

Tonight's debate will be moderated by Lindsay Shepherd, a former party staffer who was controversially removed by ex-leader John Rustad, alongside federal Conservative MP Aaron Gunn and will be broadcast live from the sold-out Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

Rebel News' Drea Humphrey will be providing live updates as the debate unfolds. Follow along below on this page or directly on X.