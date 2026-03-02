UPDATES: Former nurse challenges dismissal over COVID vaccine exemptions

A former Ontario nurse is challenging her regulatory body's decision to dismiss her over claims of misconduct after she wrote exemption letters for those concerned about adverse side effects from COVID-19 vaccines.

Melissa Dore is a now-former primary health-care nurse practitioner in Ontario. The regulatory body overseeing her profession revoked her licence in March 2025, alleging she committed professional misconduct during the COVID-19 pandemic by issuing vaccine exemptions.

“In September of 2021, I was approached by a former primary care patient requesting help to obtain an exemption from taking the COVID-19 vaccine being mandated by his employer as a condition to maintain employment,” she detailed on her website.

The man, who was reluctant to take a COVID vaccine given previous health concerns, approached his family doctor about receiving an exemption — only to be told prolonging the government's pandemic response and “was part of the problem,” asserted Dore.

The former nurse then held an information session via Zoom to raise awareness about the information patients are supposed to be informed of ahead of receiving a jab.

Dore says she then provided those who attended with a letter explaining the information she had taught along with the patient's decision to decline a COVID-19 vaccine.

“These nursing actions resulted in an investigation into my nursing practice, a hearing where I was found to have committed the act of professional misconduct, and the revocation of my registration certificate to practice nursing,” she wrote.

Now, Dore is challenging the decision at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Rebel News reporter David Menzies is covering the hearing as it happens, providing live updates on social media.

Follow along on X directly or below on this page for updates:

