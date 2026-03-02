UPDATES: Former nurse challenges dismissal over COVID vaccine exemptions

Melissa Dore is a now-former primary health-care nurse practitioner in Ontario. The regulatory body overseeing her profession revoked her licence in March 2025, alleging she committed professional misconduct during the COVID-19 pandemic by issuing vaccine exemptions.

“In September of 2021, I was approached by a former primary care patient requesting help to obtain an exemption from taking the COVID-19 vaccine being mandated by his employer as a condition to maintain employment,” she detailed on her website.

The man, who was reluctant to take a COVID vaccine given previous health concerns, approached his family doctor about receiving an exemption — only to be told prolonging the government's pandemic response and “was part of the problem,” asserted Dore.

The former nurse then held an information session via Zoom to raise awareness about the information patients are supposed to be informed of ahead of receiving a jab.

Dore says she then provided those who attended with a letter explaining the information she had taught along with the patient's decision to decline a COVID-19 vaccine.

“These nursing actions resulted in an investigation into my nursing practice, a hearing where I was found to have committed the act of professional misconduct, and the revocation of my registration certificate to practice nursing,” she wrote.

Now, Dore is challenging the decision at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Rebel News reporter David Menzies is covering the hearing as it happens, providing live updates on social media.

Follow along on X directly or below on this page for updates:

Former nurse practitioner Melissa Dore will be in the Superior Court of Justice in Brampton, Ont., today at 10 a.m. EST.

Going back some 5 years ago, Dore issued medical exemption letters in relation to vaccines for COVID-19.

The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) was not amused.… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

The Melissa Dore matter will resume at 2:15 p.m. Unfortunately, there is an Internet connectivity problem in the subterranean courtroom so live X updates might not be possible. We will have an exclusive interview with Melissa when court adjourns, which will be posted on the… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says she qualified for a lawyer regarding the allegations of professional misconduct against her. The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario initially agreed to provide a lawyer. The lawyer later walked away from the case because “it involved COVID.” — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario “engaged in a malicious prosecution of me.” — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario made many statements that could not be supported with evidence, such as Dore did not keep records. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario said things about her that are “libellous.” — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says College of Nurses of Ontario has bylaws, and clearly they failed to uphold their own bylaws. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

One of the three judges reminds Dore she has only 45 minutes to make her case. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says she would like to see an investigation of the College of Nurses of Ontario. A judge says this court does not have that power. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says one allegation is that she improperly issued an exemption letter re: COVID-19. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says she offered informed consent and lost her licence as a result. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario has something called the Directive 6 Resource Guide. Very relevant in supporting the exemption letters she wrote.

Directive 6 was written by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. It states employers of healthcare… — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says my job as a nurse is to give them (patients) the information they need to make a decision regarding taking the vaccine. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore is adamant that it was always the patient’s choice not to take the vaccine, yet the College of Nurses of Ontario still punished her. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

A judge asks Dore what was the purpose of your letter? Dore says it was for the patient to prove to their employer they had been informed. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

A judge asks Dore if she ever picked up the phone to call the College of Nurses of Ontario. Dore says she did not, nor was she required to. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario was stating that the vaccines were safe & effective even though the vaccines were only out for 10 months - and it was not certain what the effect of the vaccine would be on pregnant women. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario said there’s no such thing as informed consent. Dore claims Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, stated the opposite. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore claims the College of Nurses of Ontario claimed she charged an excessive amount for her letters, but the College later retracted that allegation. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario made many allegations against her that were irrelevant. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario failed to acknowledge the Healthcare Consent Act. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario panel cited numerous points that were irrelevant in order to yank her licence. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the panel did not explain how her conduct put the public in danger. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the panel did not communicate its rationale. She says the panel and the College of Nurses of Ontario engaged in a malicious prosecution and made it impossible for her to work. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore says the College of Nurses of Ontario suspended her license in 2022 based on what she claims was a forged letter, something she never signed. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore cites examples of nurses who did “egregious things” but were never suspended. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Dore wants to call out the names of those powerful people involved in her licence being suspended; a judge prevents her from doing so. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Court is adjourned until 4 p.m. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Court has resumed. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

A judge note the panel does not have to hear from the College of Nurses of Ontario. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026

Court has adjourned. — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 2, 2026